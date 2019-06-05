|
SCHULHA PETER Aged 92 Years of Metford Beloved husband of the late NADA SCHULHA, loved father and father in law of ALEK and LEE SCHULHA, KATHY and PAUL RICHMOND. Much loved Grandpa of BRENDON, BREE, DANIEL, ALYSON, JAMES and LARISSA and G'Pa of his 11 great grandchildren. Loved member of the SCHULHA (Ukraine) and FEDAS Families. Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peters Church, William St, East Maitland on TUESDAY, 11th June, 2019 at 10am, thence for the East Maitland Cemetery.
