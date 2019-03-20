Home
Peter Warren FORDHAM

Notice Condolences

Peter Warren FORDHAM Notice
FORDHAM Peter Warren 'Fordo'

Late of Argenton

Passed peacefully with his girls by his side

18th March, 2019

Aged 67 Years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Meg & Garry, Jill & Geraint. Proud Poppy of Sophie, Ky, Kirra, and Ewen. Adored son of Warren & Rita Fordham (both dec'd). Loved son-in-law of John & Nina (dec'd) Walmsley. Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope, Tomorrow Thursday 21st March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Peter, donations to 'Bowel of The Ball' may be made at the service.



'Be Brave'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
