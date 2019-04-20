|
NICKERSON Peter William 13th April 2019
Aged 54 years
Of Stockton
Loving husband of Tracy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Callan and Abbey, and Lucas and Pop to Layla. Loved son of Evelyn (dec'd) and Neville and Karen. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul, Ann-Maree and Chris, and step brother of Sandy. Brother-in-law to the Larrigo family and uncle to all their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend PETER's Funeral Service to be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Cnr of Church and Maitland Streets, Stockton on WEDNESDAY 24th April 2019 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019