PHILLIP LEO HICKEY

HICKEY PHILLIP LEO

Late of Hamilton South

Passed away peacefully

with loving family by his side

16th February 2019

Aged 63 years



Dearly loved husband of Pat and Mariane. Beloved father and father-in-law to James and Justine, Michelle, Daniel, Matthew and Ellie. Loving Pop to Ben, Claire, Jac, Wyatt, and Coco. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of PHILLIP are advised that his cremation took place privately in accordance with his wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
