HICKEY PHILLIP LEO
Late of Hamilton South
Passed away peacefully
with loving family by his side
16th February 2019
Aged 63 years
Dearly loved husband of Pat and Mariane. Beloved father and father-in-law to James and Justine, Michelle, Daniel, Matthew and Ellie. Loving Pop to Ben, Claire, Jac, Wyatt, and Coco. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The family and friends of PHILLIP are advised that his cremation took place privately in accordance with his wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019