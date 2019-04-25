|
|
CREAGH Phyllis 20/6/33 - 25/4/18 I can't believe how quickly the days have passed since I held your hand and watched you smile your last. It's now 1 year since you passed away, I miss you so much everyday, your soft sweet voice, your lovely smile, your gentle loving touch. I miss our walks, I miss our talks and our many cups of tea. I miss our trips out to the Centre to watch the setting sun. I wish that I could talk to you and we could still have fun. In my mind I see you clear in that special place, a beautiful flower growing evermore in our great Outback. Forever loved Jack.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2019