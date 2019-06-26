|
|
WRIGHT PHYLLIS EDITH (nee Trimble)
Late of Toronto
Nursing Home
Formerly of
Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
20th June 2019
Aged 97 years
Dearly loved wife of George (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Griff, Kathryn and Nick, Colleen and David, Margaret and Stephen (dec'd). Loving grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Phyl are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Main Rd, Boolaroo this Friday 28th June 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donation to The Samaritans may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019