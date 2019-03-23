|
|
WATSON Phyllis Elaine Late of Eleebana
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
19th March, 2019
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett & Melissa, Megan & Darren, Simon & Trudy. Proud and loving Granma of Joshua, Jordan, Jayden, Phoebe, Sophie, Ashton, Callum, and Kai. Adored daughter of Daisy & Lionel (dec'd). Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
The family and friends of Phyllis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 25th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Phyllis, donations to 'HMRI- Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'A Beautiful Lady'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019