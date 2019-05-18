Home
ROBINSON Phyllis May Passed away

peacefully

8th May 2019

surrounded by her

loving family

Late of Swansea

Formerly of

Swansea Heads



Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of Verdon 'Bob' (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Judy (dec'd), Diane and John, Cath and Phil, Carol and Jeff. Adored Swansea Nan and Great Nanna. A great friend to many.



Tons of Love



Phyllis' family would like to thank all of the staff at Southern Cross Care Tenison Apartments Swansea for all of their love, care and support.



In accordance with Phyllis' wishes a private service has been held.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
