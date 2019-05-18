|
|
ROBINSON Phyllis May Passed away
peacefully
8th May 2019
surrounded by her
loving family
Late of Swansea
Formerly of
Swansea Heads
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of Verdon 'Bob' (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Judy (dec'd), Diane and John, Cath and Phil, Carol and Jeff. Adored Swansea Nan and Great Nanna. A great friend to many.
Tons of Love
Phyllis' family would like to thank all of the staff at Southern Cross Care Tenison Apartments Swansea for all of their love, care and support.
In accordance with Phyllis' wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019