|
|
MULCAHY PHYLLIS MONA Aged 96 years
of Shortland
Much loved wife of RAY. Loved mother and mother-in-law of DEBORAH and DENNIS, DONNA and STEPHEN, LEANNE and RODGER. Adored and cherished Nan of SIMON, BROOKE, NICOLE, SCOTT, CHLOE, BRYCE, LUKE and their partners, and loving Great Nan of ISLA, HARRY and HENRY. Much loved member of the GROB and MULCAHY families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be Celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Sandgate Road, Shortland on THURSDAY, 7th March, 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 5, 2019