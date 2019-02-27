|
|
Sansom Phyllis Late of Elizabeth Gates Home Singleton and formerly of Fullerton Cove passed away 25th Feb 2019 aged 95 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Lynn and Robert Edwards, Helen and Peter Home, David Sansom, loved grandmother of Phillip, Matthew, Janet, Lyndsay, David, Rachel and Keith, great- grandmother to their families. Family and friends of Phyllis are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, Singleton TOMORROW 28th Feb commencing at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019