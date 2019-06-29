Home
Pina ZANGARI

Pina ZANGARI Notice
ZANGARI Pina Late of Elermore Vale

Passed peacefully

26th June 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of Guido (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Dianne, Rosanna and Andrew. Cherished Nonni to Rachael and Nicholas. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Walter and Inga.



The family and friends of Pina are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 1st July 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
