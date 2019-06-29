|
|
ZANGARI Pina Late of Elermore Vale
Passed peacefully
26th June 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of Guido (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Dianne, Rosanna and Andrew. Cherished Nonni to Rachael and Nicholas. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Walter and Inga.
The family and friends of Pina are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 1st July 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019