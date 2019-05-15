|
|
TURNER RALPH DOUGLAS
Late of Wallsend,
Formerly of Old Bar and Sussex Inlet
Passed away peacefully
At Fresh Hope Care Aged Care
13th May 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen Turner. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lesa and Allan, and Karen (dec'd). Loving Pop of Sarah, Kate, Janis, Shanel, Jill, Shaylee and Great Pop of Evie, Lex, Nixon, Demi, Reeve, and Rylan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of RALPH are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th May 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019