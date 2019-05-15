Home
RALPH DOUGLAS TURNER

TURNER RALPH DOUGLAS

Late of Wallsend,

Formerly of Old Bar and Sussex Inlet

Passed away peacefully

At Fresh Hope Care Aged Care

13th May 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen Turner. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lesa and Allan, and Karen (dec'd). Loving Pop of Sarah, Kate, Janis, Shanel, Jill, Shaylee and Great Pop of Evie, Lex, Nixon, Demi, Reeve, and Rylan. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of RALPH are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th May 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
