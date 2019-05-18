|
RADLEY RAYMOND JOHN
Late of Williamtown
Passed away
15th May 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, Paul, Mark and Ian, Sean, Jane and David, Mark and Libby, Brad and Traci and loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of RAY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 22nd May 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019