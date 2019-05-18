Home
RAYMOND JOHN RADLEY

RADLEY RAYMOND JOHN

Late of Williamtown

Passed away

15th May 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Nancy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa, Paul, Mark and Ian, Sean, Jane and David, Mark and Libby, Brad and Traci and loving grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of RAY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 22nd May 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
