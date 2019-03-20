Home
Raymond Joseph PLENTINGER

Notice Condolences

Raymond Joseph PLENTINGER Notice
PLENTINGER Raymond Joseph Late of Laurieton

Formerly Eleebana

Passed peacefully

16th March 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of Kay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Heidi and Mark, Laurie and Gary, Martin and Katja. An adored Grandfather of Samantha, Cassandra, Brady, Daniel, Cameron, Francesca and Oscar.



The family and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Monday 25th March, 2019, service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
