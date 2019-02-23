Home
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
SMITH RAYMOND WILLIAM "Ray" Late of Lambton Aged 91 Years Dearly loved husband of Joy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Norm Roberts, Gary and Christine Smith, Denise and Mark Vane-Tempest. Loving Da to his granddaughters, their husbands and his great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Smith, Reynolds and Allsop families. Relatives and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson Street Lambton this Thursday Morning 28 th February 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am. A private cremation will follow. May He Rest In Peace www.meighans.com.au Locally owned 02 4952 3099



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
