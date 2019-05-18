|
|
MURRAY REGINALD MICHAEL 'Mick'
Aged 88 years
of Regent St Maitland
Loved husband of IRIS (dec). Loving father and father in law of ANN and GRAHAME, LYNN and ALAN. Cherished Popa to KATHERINE and ADRIAN, LAURA and MICHAEL. Brother, brother in law and uncle of LLOYD and VAL (dec) and their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service to Celebrate MICK's life at Maitland City Bowling Club, Arthur Street, Rutherford on THURSDAY 23rd May, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019