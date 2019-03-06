|
|
KANE (Nee: Pooley) Rhoda Lorraine Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully with her loving daughters by her side
5th March, 2019
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Brian Kane. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Debbie & Ron, Linda & Gene, Wendy & Michael, and David. Loved and adored Nan of Chad, Aleshia, Crystal, Kylie, Dean, Daniel, Harley, Nikki and their partners. Proud Great Nan of their families. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family. A good friend of Craig & Cathie.
The family and friends of Rhoda are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 8th March, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Rhoda donations to 'Dementia Research' may be made at the service.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019