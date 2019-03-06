Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Rhoda Lorraine KANE

KANE (Nee: Pooley) Rhoda Lorraine Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully with her loving daughters by her side

5th March, 2019

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Brian Kane. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Debbie & Ron, Linda & Gene, Wendy & Michael, and David. Loved and adored Nan of Chad, Aleshia, Crystal, Kylie, Dean, Daniel, Harley, Nikki and their partners. Proud Great Nan of their families. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family. A good friend of Craig & Cathie.



The family and friends of Rhoda are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 8th March, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Rhoda donations to 'Dementia Research' may be made at the service.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
