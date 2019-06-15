Home
Richard BURGESS

Richard BURGESS Notice
BURGESS Richard Barry "Paceman" Passed away 12.06.2019 Aged 59 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of CATHERINE. Loving father to MICHAEL and SARAH. Adored step father to VIRGINIA, father-in-law to DYLAN, FREYA and MARC. Dotting grandfather to MAC, KIRBY, POPPY and LOTTIE. Family and Friends of RICHARD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 17.6.2019 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Aberdare. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
