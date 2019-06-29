|
|
BARRY RICHARD DESMOND Late of Newcastle
Aged 86 Years
Beloved husband of Beverley. Loving father of Beatrice, Richard (Des), David, Andrew (dec'd) and Jonathan. Father In Law of Pam and Chezka. Adored grandfather of James, Thomas and Elena. Respected friend, mentor and colleague of the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy (Immunology and Microbiology) at The University of Newcastle.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of RICHARD'S Life to be held at St Mary's Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, Perkins St The Hill this THURSDAY 4th July 2019 at 11am.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019