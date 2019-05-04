Home
KNOTT Richard Wheatley "Dick" Passed away peacefully 30.04.2019 Aged 99 Years Late of Kilpatrick Court, Toronto Formerly of Rathmines and Aberdare Beloved husband of ALMEDA "MEDE" KNOTT (dec'd). Loving father to RICHARD, GREG, and LEONARD. A much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the KNOTT and HANCOCK FAMILIES. Family and Friends of DICK are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park Cessnock Rd., Ryhope thisWEDNESDAY, 08.05.2019 at 3:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
