|
|
CAPARARO ROBERT LANCE 10th April 2019 Late of East Maitland Formerly of Munni Aged 87 years Dearly Loved husband of NOREEN. Dearest father and father-in-law of TREVOR and WENDY, CHERYL and DENIS, JAN and TREVOR. Much Loved pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved by the extended CAPARARO and FISHER FAMILIES. Relatives and friends of are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Dungog MONDAY (15/4/2019) at 10 o'clock thence for Dungog Lawn Cemetery. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019