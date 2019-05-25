Home
BOWN Robert Charles Bob aka 'Rocket'

Late of Charlestown

passed away peacefully

on 22 May 2019

Aged 70 years.



Dearly loved husband of Anastacia, cherished father of Craig and Nicole, father-in-law of Anna and Howard and loved Grandfather of Zac, Cory, Byron, Kailani and Koa.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate the life, love and friendship of Rocket at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 10am.



'Forever in

our hearts.'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
