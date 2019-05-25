|
|
BOWN Robert Charles Bob aka 'Rocket'
Late of Charlestown
passed away peacefully
on 22 May 2019
Aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anastacia, cherished father of Craig and Nicole, father-in-law of Anna and Howard and loved Grandfather of Zac, Cory, Byron, Kailani and Koa.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate the life, love and friendship of Rocket at The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 10am.
'Forever in
our hearts.'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019