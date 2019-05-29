Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WALZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles WALZ


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Charles WALZ Notice
WALZ Robert Charles Late of Newcastle

Formerly Taree

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

24th May 2019

Aged 77 years



Life's Gentleman



Dearly loved partner of Sylvia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Mark, Nicole and Wayne, and Nick. Cherished Pop to Kira and Josh, Brayden and Tim, Rhys, Tyler, Lanie and Mason. An adored Great Pop to Princess Mila. A much loved brother, brother-n-law and uncle, and a great mate.



Please be advised that a private cremation has taken place at Bobby's request.



Gone Fishing



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.