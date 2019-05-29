|
|
WALZ Robert Charles Late of Newcastle
Formerly Taree
Passed peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
24th May 2019
Aged 77 years
Life's Gentleman
Dearly loved partner of Sylvia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Mark, Nicole and Wayne, and Nick. Cherished Pop to Kira and Josh, Brayden and Tim, Rhys, Tyler, Lanie and Mason. An adored Great Pop to Princess Mila. A much loved brother, brother-n-law and uncle, and a great mate.
Please be advised that a private cremation has taken place at Bobby's request.
Gone Fishing
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019