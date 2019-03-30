|
|
BOURKE Robert Clive 'Rob'
Late of Windale
Formerly Charlestown
Passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family
26th March, 2019
Aged 66 Years
Dearly loved husband of Annette. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tracey & Rick, Jason, Natasha & William. Loved Pop of Joshua, Jessica, Jacob, Ty, Lauren, Bailey, and Blake. Proud Great Pop of Quinn, Kingslee, and Boston. Cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good mate.
The family and friends of Rob are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 3rd April, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Rob, donations to 'Wansey Dialysis Centre', may be made at the service.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019