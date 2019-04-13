Home
ROBERT GEORGE HODGES

Aged 78 years

of Rutherford

Loving husband of COLLEEN, dearly loved father and father in law of KYLIE and SHAYNE, MATHEW and LINDA, BRADLY and SAMANTHA. Proud and loving Pop of his 7 grandchildren LAURA, ELLEN, JACOB, JACK, RYAN, CHAROLETTE and JOSIE. Beloved son of JOYCE and HAROLD (both dec), loved brother, brother in law and uncle of HELEN and PHILL WALLIS and the HODGES, LOGAN, HILL and FARRELLY families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New England Hwy, Campbells Hill (Maitland) on TUESDAY 16th April, 2019 at 10.30am.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
