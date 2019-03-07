Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Robert Henry STEVENSON

Robert Henry STEVENSON
STEVENSON Robert Henry Late of Hawkins Masonic Village

Formerly Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

6th March 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Beryl (dec'). Much loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl and David, Gary and Chris. A cherished Grandad to Cindy, Colin, Craig, Tegan and their partners, and Great Grandad to Jye, Maya and Zoe.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 11th March 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Acacia House, Hawkins Masonic Village, for their care and dedication during his stay.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
