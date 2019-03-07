|
|
STEVENSON Robert Henry Late of Hawkins Masonic Village
Formerly Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
6th March 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved husband of Beryl (dec'). Much loved father and father-in-law of Cheryl and David, Gary and Chris. A cherished Grandad to Cindy, Colin, Craig, Tegan and their partners, and Great Grandad to Jye, Maya and Zoe.
The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 11th March 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
Bob's family would like to thank the staff at Acacia House, Hawkins Masonic Village, for their care and dedication during his stay.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019