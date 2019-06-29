|
HILL Robert George "Bob" Aged 86 Years Late of Wallsend Formerly of Elermore Vale and Windale Loving husband of Lynette (dec). Much loved father and father in law of Bronwyn and Anthony. Dearly loved brother, uncle and friend. "Always In Our Hearts" Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of "Bob's" life to be held Monday July 1st 2019, commencing at 11am in the Rose Chapel, Palmdale followed by a committal at the Palmdale Lawn Cemetery and Memorial Park, 57 Palmdale Road, Palmdale.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019