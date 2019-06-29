Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert HILL

Add a Memory
Robert HILL Notice
HILL Robert George "Bob" Aged 86 Years Late of Wallsend Formerly of Elermore Vale and Windale Loving husband of Lynette (dec). Much loved father and father in law of Bronwyn and Anthony. Dearly loved brother, uncle and friend. "Always In Our Hearts" Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of "Bob's" life to be held Monday July 1st 2019, commencing at 11am in the Rose Chapel, Palmdale followed by a committal at the Palmdale Lawn Cemetery and Memorial Park, 57 Palmdale Road, Palmdale.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.