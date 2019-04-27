|
|
BARNES ROBERT JACK 'Bob'
31.7.1934 - 23.4.2019
Late of Gillieston Heights
Beloved loving husband of 63 years to JEANETTE. Proud father, father in law of TARA & TONY, ANDREW & VICKI, REBECCA, MATHEW & CHERIE. Adored loving Pa, Pa in law of PATRICK & ELISE, SOPHIE & PAUL, THOMAS & DANIELLE, ISAAC, FREEMAN and JACK. Great Pa to FINN.
Loving brother in law of DIANE & BERNIE, uncle, great uncle to their family. Respected uncle, great uncle of LORRAINE & LANCE PHILLIPS, RON & DEBBIE BARNES and the BARNES families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Fry Bros Chapel, 48 Banks Street, East Maitland on WEDNESDAY 1st May, 2019 at 11.30am.
Always loved, Never forgotten, Forever Missed.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019