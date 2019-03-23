Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT JAMES COX

Notice Condolences

ROBERT JAMES COX Notice
COX ROBERT JAMES 'BOB'

Passed away peacefully 18th March 2019

Late of Hamilton

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved partner of MARGARET. Much loved and missed by his family of MICHELLE and ROD, SHARYN and DAVID, IAN and CAROLE, YOLANDE and ANDREW, MICHAEL and LIZA, and their children.



Relatives and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY 26th March 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.