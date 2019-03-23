|
|
COX ROBERT JAMES 'BOB'
Passed away peacefully 18th March 2019
Late of Hamilton
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved partner of MARGARET. Much loved and missed by his family of MICHELLE and ROD, SHARYN and DAVID, IAN and CAROLE, YOLANDE and ANDREW, MICHAEL and LIZA, and their children.
Relatives and friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY 26th March 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019