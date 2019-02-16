Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT GOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT JAMES GOFF

Notice Condolences

ROBERT JAMES GOFF Notice
GOFF ROBERT JAMES 'JIM'



Late of Beresfield

Passed away unexpectedly

7th February 2019

Aged 66 years



Dearly loved husband of MERILYN. Much loved father of AMANDA, GLEN, CHRIS, LUKE and father-in-law of ALEX, KASEY, SAM and ANGELA. Loving Poppy of JACK, ANA, REEGAN, BRAXTON, MATT, and ELLA. Much loved son of HEATHER and BOB (dec'd). Loved brother of KERRI, KEN, JANETTE and brother-n-law of JUDY, and VELMA.



The Family and Friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this Wednesday 20th February 2019, Service commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation may be made at the Service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.