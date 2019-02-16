|
|
GOFF ROBERT JAMES 'JIM'
Late of Beresfield
Passed away unexpectedly
7th February 2019
Aged 66 years
Dearly loved husband of MERILYN. Much loved father of AMANDA, GLEN, CHRIS, LUKE and father-in-law of ALEX, KASEY, SAM and ANGELA. Loving Poppy of JACK, ANA, REEGAN, BRAXTON, MATT, and ELLA. Much loved son of HEATHER and BOB (dec'd). Loved brother of KERRI, KEN, JANETTE and brother-n-law of JUDY, and VELMA.
The Family and Friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this Wednesday 20th February 2019, Service commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019