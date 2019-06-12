Home
SEYMOUR Robert John 'Bob'

Late of Whitebridge

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family

9th June, 2019



Dearly loved husband of Win. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrew, Karen and Mark, Jenny-Marie and Michael. Loved Poppy of Chloe, Nash, Callum, Emma, Beth, and Jessica. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont, this Friday 14th June, 2019. Service commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for the National Heart Foundation, in Bob's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019
