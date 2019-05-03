Home
ROBERT LESLIE ROBINSON

ROBERT LESLIE ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON ROBERT LESLIE 'Robbo'

of Aberglasslyn

Dearly loved husband of FAYE, father of ROBERT (dec) and CINDY, Pop of six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on WEDNESDAY, 8th May 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Cancer Appeal may be left at the Chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 3, 2019
