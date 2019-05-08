|
|
MORRIS Robert George "Bob" Passed away 03.05.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Cessnock Masonic Village Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of MARY. Loving father and father-in-law to DAVID, IAN and VICKI, SHARON and DARREN, ROBERT and KELLY. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the MORRIS and MACKIE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BOB are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 10.05.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Coalfields Cancer Support Group may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019