PHELPS Robert James "Bobby" Passed away peacefully 24.02.2019 Aged 77 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Weston Beloved son of NELSON and EMILY (both dec'd). Much loved brother of GEORGE (dec'd), NORMAN (dec'd), JOHN (dec'd), DAPHNE, JOE (dec'd), ROSE and KEN. A caring brother-in-law and uncle to their FAMILIES. Family and Friends of BOBBY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 01.03.2019 at 10.30am; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019