|
|
PIRIE ROBERT 'BOB'
Passed away peacefully
Late of Lambton
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved husband of Una (dec'd). Much loved father of Robyn, Jennifer, and Alison. Adored father in law, grandpa and great grandpa (So So). Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of BOB'S Life on WEDNESDAY 20th March 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 1:00pm. A private cremation to follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019