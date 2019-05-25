|
|
FORSYTH Robert Ramon 'Bob'
'Salty'
21st May 2019
Aged 86 years
Of Stockton
Dearly loved husband of Enid. Loving father and father-in-law of Annette and Mark, John, Roslyn and Anthony, and Christiane. Much loved Pop of Shawn and Danielle, Ellen and John, Melissa and Joshua, Daniel and Charlette, Emily and Erin, and his great grandchildren, William, Samantha, Mahlee, Grace, Sophie, Isla, Sullivan, and Penelope.
Family and Friends are invited to attend BOB's Funeral Service to be held in the Wescott Chapel, Fullerton Street, Stockton on WEDNESDAY, 29th May 2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019