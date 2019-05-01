|
|
SHAY Robert Richard 'Bob'
Late of Bolton Point
Formerly of
Elermore Vale
Passed Peacefully
22nd April 2019
Aged 80 years
Dearly loved husband of Mary (dec'd). Much loved father of Cassandra , & Melda. Proud grandfather of Nicholas, Gabrielle, Rachel, and Rebecca. Loved and adored great-grandfather of Evie-Grace. Adored son of Greta & Robert. Loved brother of Lynette, & Yvonne.
The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held inThe Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 2nd May 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019