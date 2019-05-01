Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SHAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Richard SHAY

Notice Condolences

Robert Richard SHAY Notice
SHAY Robert Richard 'Bob'

Late of Bolton Point

Formerly of

Elermore Vale

Passed Peacefully

22nd April 2019

Aged 80 years



Dearly loved husband of Mary (dec'd). Much loved father of Cassandra , & Melda. Proud grandfather of Nicholas, Gabrielle, Rachel, and Rebecca. Loved and adored great-grandfather of Evie-Grace. Adored son of Greta & Robert. Loved brother of Lynette, & Yvonne.



The family and friends of Bob are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held inThe Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 2nd May 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.