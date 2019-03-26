Home
PASTOR ROBERT TOGIA WILSON

WILSON PASTOR ROBERT TOGIA Passed away

21st March 2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved husband of Maaka Fetoai Tagaloa Wilson (nee Tavita). Much loved father of David Ulugia Togia, Robert (Hapi), Willie, Carolyn and loving father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to their families.



Relatives and friends of ROBERT TOGIA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at Hamilton Wesley Uniting Church, 152 Beaumont St, Hamilton on THURSDAY 28th March at 4:00pm. A second service will be held at Hamilton Wesley on FRIDAY 29th March at 8:30am. This service will be followed by interment at Wallsend Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
