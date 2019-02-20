|
|
CRANE Robert William (Bob)
Formerly of Sydney, Baradine and Forster.
Passed away peacefully at
Lake Macquarie Private Hospital on
11th February, 2019
after a 14 year struggle with Multiple Myeloma.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn and three children Anthony (Tony), Sarah and son-in-law William, David and daughter-in-law Rachel. Grandchildren Declan, Angus, Vivienne, Jacklin, Grace, Blake, and Ethan. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Bob's funeral service is to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Friday 22nd February, 2019 commencing at 10am.
A Celebration of Bob's life will also be held at Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club, Palm Grove Pl., Forster on Saturday 9th March, 2019 from 4pm-8pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019