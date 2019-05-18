Home
Robert William FIELD

Robert William FIELD Notice
FIELD Robert William 'Bobby'

Late of Toronto

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

15th May, 2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of NGaire. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tracey and Mark (dec'd), Jenny and Rob, Kristy and Rowland, and Amanda. Loving poppy of Jenna, Daniel, Sarah, Leigh, Rhys, and Connor, and great poppy of Thomas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Wendy (dec'd), John and Willie.



The family and friends of Bobby are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Thursday 23rd May, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
