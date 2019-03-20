Home
WINTER Robert Late of Howe Street Singleton passed away at John Hunter Hospital 16th March 2019 aged 75 years Dearly loved husband of Lorraine, loved father, father-in-law, grandfather to Paul and Ann-Maree, Bruce and Leah with Danika & Zara, Erica and Tony with Hugh & Nate, David and Naomi, a loved brother of Margaret, brother-in-law and uncle to the Winter and Miller families. Family and friends of Robert are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street, Singleton this Saturday 23rd March 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. By request no flowers, a donation may be left at the church to aid The Heart Foundation, Diabetes Aust and Singleton Cancer Appeal. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
