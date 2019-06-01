Home
Robyn Anne FISHER

Robyn Anne FISHER Notice
FISHER (Nee: Pezely) Robyn Anne Late of

Grevillia House HMV Edgeworth

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

29th May 2019

Aged 75 Years



Dearly loved wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Joanne, Stuart, & Andrew. Doting grandmother.



The family and friends of Robyn are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 3rd June 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
