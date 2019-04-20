Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn BROWN

Notice Condolences

Robyn BROWN Notice
BROWN Robyn Isobell Passed away peacefully 17.04.2019 Aged 66 years Late of Hospital Rd, Weston Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTOPHER and KAREN, CRAIG and CHRISTY, and KAREN and TONY. Much loved grandmother to their FAMILIES. A dear sister to MARTIN (dec'd) and YVONNE. A loved member of the BROWN and GODDARD families. Family and Friends of ROBYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this WEDNESDAY 24.04.2019 at 11:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.