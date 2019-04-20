|
BROWN Robyn Isobell Passed away peacefully 17.04.2019 Aged 66 years Late of Hospital Rd, Weston Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTOPHER and KAREN, CRAIG and CHRISTY, and KAREN and TONY. Much loved grandmother to their FAMILIES. A dear sister to MARTIN (dec'd) and YVONNE. A loved member of the BROWN and GODDARD families. Family and Friends of ROBYN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this WEDNESDAY 24.04.2019 at 11:00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019