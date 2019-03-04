Home
DOOHAN Robyn Late of Islington

Passed peacefully after a long illness

28th February, 2019

Aged 73 Years



Adored daughter of Dot Buckland (dec'd) and Bill Doohan (dec'd). Loved sister of Kevin (dec'd). Much loved cousin, neighbour and friend.



The family and friends of Robyn are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Beaumont St, Hamilton this Thursday 7th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



'In Gods Care'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
