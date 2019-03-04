|
|
DOOHAN Robyn Late of Islington
Passed peacefully after a long illness
28th February, 2019
Aged 73 Years
Adored daughter of Dot Buckland (dec'd) and Bill Doohan (dec'd). Loved sister of Kevin (dec'd). Much loved cousin, neighbour and friend.
The family and friends of Robyn are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Beaumont St, Hamilton this Thursday 7th March, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'In Gods Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 4, 2019