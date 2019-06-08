ROBYN THOMAS 25/01/1943 - 08/06/2018 A beautiful, adored and cherished wife, mum and nanny. It is so difficult to comprehend that a year has passed since we lost you. The pain and grief is still as sharp and raw as it was then. We miss you so very much and our love for you will never diminish. Our lives seem so empty and meaningless without you, our hearts are broken and it has been very hard to find the strength to carry on. We know you would want us to be strong and take care of each other and promise to try in loving memory of you. Richard, Claire, Mark & Jodie, Khai, Avalon & Lakey.







Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019