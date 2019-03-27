|
|
PALMER RODNEY SCOTT "ROCKET" Aged 50 years Late of Merewether Dearly loved Dad of RUBY. Much loved son of TREVOR and WENDY, dear friend of JULIANA, loving brother and brother-in-law of MICHELLE and MICHAEL RYAN. Adored uncle of GRACE and CHARLOTTE, much loved nephew and cousin of the PALMER, CROUCH and PHILLIPS families and godson of IAN and DIANE. Much loved former drummer of "The Porkers". Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of RODNEY's life at Saint James' Anglican Church. Tank St, Morpeth on FRIDAY 29th March 2019 at 2pm. Donations for the Mater Oncology Unit may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019