LEE (nee Ward) ROMA DAWN
Late of Georgetown
Passed away
With her husband Colin by her side
6th June 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved wife of Colin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Michael, Belinda (Jo) and Paul. Loving Mumma of Luke and Hannah, Jacob and Chloe, Byron and Emma, Georgia and their families. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Betty and Max.
The Family and Friends of ROMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 17th June 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019