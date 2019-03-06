|
|
FLETCHER RONALD CHARLES 'RON'
'The Piano Man'
Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
surrounded by
his loving family
4th March 2019
Aged 85 years
Cherished and adored husband of Gay, much loved father and father in law of Annette & Les, Peter & Joanne, Tanya & Philippe, Jason, Adrian & Fiona, Corey, loving Pop of Jake, Ben, Bradley, Nicholas, Kristen, Angelique, Jorja, Bella, Zac, Luke, Taj, Cruz and Jack. Loved brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends of RON are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in St Lukes Uniting Church, Narla Rd, Belmont North on SATURDAY 9/03/19 service commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers Donations to GoFundMe Ron Fletcher Legacy may be made at the service or online.
Still tuning in heaven
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019