FLETCHER RONALD CHARLES 'RON'

'The Piano Man'

Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully

surrounded by

his loving family

4th March 2019

Aged 85 years



Cherished and adored husband of Gay, much loved father and father in law of Annette & Les, Peter & Joanne, Tanya & Philippe, Jason, Adrian & Fiona, Corey, loving Pop of Jake, Ben, Bradley, Nicholas, Kristen, Angelique, Jorja, Bella, Zac, Luke, Taj, Cruz and Jack. Loved brother, brother in law, uncle and friend.



Family and friends of RON are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in St Lukes Uniting Church, Narla Rd, Belmont North on SATURDAY 9/03/19 service commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers Donations to GoFundMe Ron Fletcher Legacy may be made at the service or online.



Still tuning in heaven



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
