Home
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD CHARLES LOWE

Notice Condolences

RONALD CHARLES LOWE Notice
LOWE RONALD CHARLES Passed peacefully

surrounded by his

loving family

11th April 2019

Aged 82 years



Loving father and father-in-law of John (dec'd), Rhonda and James. Loved grandfather of Amy, Stacey and Reanna and their partners. Proud great-poppy to all his grandchildren. Step-father of Donna, Karen, Bradley, Paul and their families.



Family and friends of Ronald are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 18th April 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.