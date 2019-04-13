|
|
LOWE RONALD CHARLES Passed peacefully
surrounded by his
loving family
11th April 2019
Aged 82 years
Loving father and father-in-law of John (dec'd), Rhonda and James. Loved grandfather of Amy, Stacey and Reanna and their partners. Proud great-poppy to all his grandchildren. Step-father of Donna, Karen, Bradley, Paul and their families.
Family and friends of Ronald are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 18th April 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019