|
|
DEHN Ronald Allan "ALLAN" Passed away peacefully 24.06.2019 Aged 83 years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of DELMA. Loving father to RONALD, KATHY, DAVID and MARK, father-in-law to their partners. Much loved grandad, great grandad, brother and uncle to the DEHN families. Family and friends of ALLAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Cessnock City Church, 6 North Ave., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 28.06.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019